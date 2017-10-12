Police investigate incident on Campbell River street

Campbell River RCMP cordoned off a property on the corner of Petersen and Shetland roads yesterday as part of an "ongoing investigation," Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk told the Mirror

Nothing has unfolded today as part of the investigation, Cpl. Vlooswyk said, but the RCMP expect to issue a statement about the investigation today or tomorrow.

Police had cut off access to Shetland Road as well put up police tape has been put up along the edge of the property.

