Officers are on the scene

Surrey RCMP officers pulled multiple boxes of footwear out of a vehicle in front of Mark’s at 2425 160 St. Friday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Police are on the scene in South Surrey’s Grandview Corners.

Officers arrived at the shopping centre – located at 160 Street and 24 Avenue – at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Five police vehicles surrounded another vehicle outside of the Mark’s store (2425 160 St.), and police were seen bringing boxes of shoes and boots from a vehicle into the store.

More to come…