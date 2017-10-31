Police find drugs and gun in vehicle after man refuses to leave Quesnel restaurant

RCMP arrested three suspects at a restaurant on Juniper Road in Quesnel

Quesnel RCMP arrested three suspects after searching their vehicle and finding a loaded semi-automatic weapon and what is suspected to be methamphetamine and heroin on Monday Oct. 30.

Police were called to a restaurant drive-thru on Juniper Road in Quesnel after a man refused to leave the property when asked by the manager. The man was asked to leave after he was recognized as someone who had previously spit on restaurant staff.

RCMP officers observed a large quantity of packaged meat on the backseat of the suspect’s vehicle, which they suspected had been stolen from a local grocery store.

The man and two others were arrested for possession of stolen property, and the vehicle search resulted in the confiscation of the loaded gun and drugs.

The suspects have been released and await court dates. RCMP say the incident is still under investigation.