Police briefs: Three bikes swiped at Oak Bay High

Oak Bay Police Department is investigating a series of bike thefts at Oak Bay High. On Oct. 10, they received reports of two locked bicycles stolen from Oak Bay High. These include a blue Ghost men’s mountain bike, and a black men’s Davinci 12 speed mountain bike with new grips on the handlebars. A third bike was reported stolen from Oak Bay High on Oct. 12. It is described as a black ladies Raleigh road bike with a single red stripe along one bar. Oak Bay police ask anyone with information to contact them at 250-592-2424.
Driver issued 90-day suspension
On Oct. 13 the Oak Bay Police Department investigated a speeding vehicle on Bowker Avenue. A 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition was served on the driver and the vehicle was impounded for 90 days.