Police Blotter: Cache Creek public works truck stolen

Plus thefts of gas and diesel have been taking place in Cache Creek in recent days.

Ashcroft RCMP received 28 calls for service during the week of October 16 to 22.

Missing woman

The search for Prince George missing person Jenny Larocque has been suspended, and other avenues of investigation are continuing. A poster will be created and placed in the area of the search for hikers and hunters in the area of Blue Earth Lake.

Public works break-in

On October 18, the Village of Cache Creek public works yard was broken into and a Cache Creek village truck was stolen, along with many power tools. Evidence was collected at the scene and at a subsequent scene where items were discarded on Highway 97, where the vehicle was likely heading north.

RCMP detachments have been alerted to be on the lookout for the 2011 GMC single cab pickup truck with the Cache Creek Village logo on the passenger and driver doors. BC licence plate 4785RN was attached to the front and rear of the truck. Police have three persons of interest who are not being identified at this time.

Any witnesses who observed this vehicle being driven in the early hours of the 18th are requested to call the RCMP or Crimestoppers.

Gas and diesel thefts

Cache Creek has also been the subject of thefts of gas and diesel in the past week. No damage has been done to the vehicles involved; however, the public may wish to look into locking gas caps to assist in deterring this type of behaviour.

For any information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).