Pinkut site closed due to grizzlies

A closure order for the Pinkut site of Babine Lake Marine Park has recently been issued. Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) operates a fish hatchery adjacent to this park and they are reporting numerous grizzlies on site this year, with more than 15 different grizzly bears observed. According to the DFO, grizzly bears frequently visit sockeye spawning rivers at this time of year to feast on spawning salmon. Some years few bears visit the channel for short periods of time and other years numerous bears visit the channel and hang out for extended periods.