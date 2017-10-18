FOR WEB

Pinkut site closed due to grizzlies

A closure order for the Pinkut site of Babine Lake Marine Park has recently been issued. Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) operates a fish hatchery adjacent to this park and they are reporting numerous grizzlies on site this year, with more than 15 different grizzly bears observed. The DFO has closed down the site to all public access and has posted signs due to the public safety concerns.