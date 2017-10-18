PHOTOS/VIDEO: Relive the Tragically Hipâ€™s 2009 visit to Abbotsford

Band played the Abbotsford Centre on August 8, 2009

  • Wed Oct 18th, 2017 12:00am
  • News

As Canada mourns the passing of Gord Downie, The News dug into its archives for images from a 2009 Tragically Hip show.

Photos by John Morrow/Abbotsford News

Video from that concert is also on YouTube:

hip vid

Most Read