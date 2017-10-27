PHOTOS: Reported hit-and-run at Surreyâ€™s LA Matheson Secondary

Emergency crews were at the scene of a reported hit-and-run near LA Matheson Secondary Thursday evening, at 9484 122nd Street.
Shortly after 5 p.m., two males were reportedly involved in an altercation at the back of the school, near the baseball court, when they were apparently struck by a vehicle.
The driver reportedly fled the scene.
A witness at the scene said the victims were rushed to hospital.
The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
Police tape cordoned off the scene after the incident.