The creativity of Mark R. Isfeld students was on display at the secondary school’s pumpkin carving and decoration contest on Halloween day.

Each of the school’s 48 Teacher Advisory classrooms participated in the contest, working collectively to carve and decorate their pumpkin.

Ninth-grade student and Spirit Committee member Sarah Dolman said the initiative aimed to bring the Halloween spirit to Mark R. Isfeld and “see how creative students could get.”

“It really brought out the school spirit, to see how many people wanted to get involved,” she said.”Only having 10 minutes per day in TA really tested if they could work well outside of the time they had together.”

The contest had three categories: most creative pumpkin, scariest pumpkin, and “best tribute.” The winning TA’s earned a pizza party for their class.

“We thought it’d be fun because who doesn’t love pumpkin carving?” said ninth-grade student and Spirit Committee member Emalee Box. “Not everyone carves them at home and this gave students a chance to carve together.”

Sieffert’s Farm Market donated the 50 pumpkins used in the contest.