Philpott trail closed for season

Kelowna - Due to safety risks, the Philpott trail off of Philpott road is closed

The Philpott Road Wildfire remained active Saturday, mostly within the existing fire boundaries. -Image: Contributed

A trail off of Philpott road remains closed for the season.

Effective immediately, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan has closed the Philpott Trail, off of Philpott Road in the Joe Rich area of the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area.

A detailed assessment has been done throughout the approximately two-kilometre long trail right-of-way which was burned in July by the Philpott Road wildfire. The assessment listed burned and hazard trees, compromised root systems and large ash pits and holes from burned tree stumps, according to the district.

The trail will be closed until at least spring 2018, while salvage operations are conducted and hazards are mitigated. Fire-related debris that can’t be salvaged or chipped will be collected and burned on site when open burning is allowed.

Residents are asked to obey trail closure signage and stay out of the area until further notice.

