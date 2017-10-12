Pepper spray incident forces some Sevenoaks merchants to close

Visitors to Sevenoaks Shopping Centre have been asked to leave the building, according to a person who was in the mall this afternoon.

Some stores at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre closed their doors Thursday afternoon after pepper spray was sprayed at the mall.

Ross Brown was in the mall this afternoon when he said merchants in a wing of the mall began closing their doors following a pepper spray incident. Brown said a clerk at one store went to investigate further and returned coughing. Members of the public who had gathered in one store then left via a back entrance.

Police later said there was an assault at the site involving pepper spray.

Brown said a group of young men were seen dousing their faces with milk near one entrance where a police car and ambulance were stationed.

A representative from Sevenoaks said the mall was still open.

