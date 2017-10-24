Penticton RCMP arrested the man from Kelowna who had a replica, toy handgun

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said Penticton RCMP received a call at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 where a witness saw a male pointing what they believed to be a gun towards two other people.

“They were driving by the Boston Pizza area when they observed a male, sporting a mohawk with tattoos on his face, pull a gun out and point it at two males who were walking ahead of him. The two males that had the gun pointed at them had no idea because they were walking in the same direction away from the person pointing the gun.”

RCMP made extensive patrols in the area, eventually arresting one individual that matched the description given at the Bel Air Motel. However, it was not the right person. Shortly after that, at 10:50 a.m., the correct man, Brian Harbinson, was located in the parking lot of Speedy Muffler and was taken into custody. A replica, toy handgun was found on the man.

Harbinson was released from the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver on Oct. 18 and Penticton RCMP received a number of calls about him on Oct. 19.

“We had him assessed by our community crisis response team and it was found that he appeared to be intoxicated by drugs and then the next day this issue with the gun happened,” said Wrigglesworth.

Harbinson had a warrant out of Kelowna, where he is a resident, and he was remanded for Kelowna court where he is a facing a number of charges related to the warrant.