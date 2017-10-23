Penticton pilots new mobile parking payment app

Traffic enforcement officer Darren Calibaba, demonstrates what meters equipped to take mobile payments will look like during the pilot project that starts today. (Photo courtesy City of Penticton)

Penticton is giving the cashless society another boost with the start of a new mobile parking payment trial.

Residents and visitors can now use the Passport Canada app to pay for parking at meters in tow locations: on the 100 block of Martin Street and at the 421 Ellis parking lot.

The Passport Canada app, created by Passport Parking LLC, both eliminates the need to carry change for parking meters and notifies you when your time is running out, even allowing you to feed the meter remotely.

“This technology will be extremely convenient for our downtown businesses and their customers,” said Lynn Allin, executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association. “Check this out and see how easy it will be.”

Passport Canada is available on both Apple and Android devices and is free to download through the App Store or Google Play. Users can also manage their parking at passportca.com.

The app also features a digital wallet which makes it possible for parkers to pre-load funds using their debit or credit cards to pay for future parking. All users who preload $20 will receive a $5 bonus in their digital wallet.

City hall will monitor use of the app and its effectiveness over the next few weeks before considering implementing it more widely. Feedback about the app can be sent to Tina Siebert, bylaw supervisor, at tina.siebert@penticton.ca.