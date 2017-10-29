Penticton Farmerâ€™s Market wraps up for the season Saturday

The Penticton Farmer’s Market is officially dormant for another season.

Venders and customers lined the 100-block of Main Street for the final time this year on Saturday.

Moses Brown of the Brown Schneider Farm in Cawston who has been selling his products at the market for more than a quarter century was doing a little pumpkin carving on the side Saturday.

“It’s really nice, you get to know people from Penticton which is always fun for us,” said Brown. “And it’s all about the Penticton people who come here to shop for their groceries, the tourists are nice but it’s the Penticton people.”

A longtime customer at the market is Rusty Saunders who was there Saturday with her best friend Nushia tucked under her arm.

“I’ve been coming here for 25 years and I buy meats, veggies, everything,” said Saunders who used to live in Penticton but now resides in Hedley. “I used to come every Saturday but now I get back as often as I can, especially for the last day.”

While the outdoor season is finished, the winter markets begin on Nov. 4 at the Shatford Centre (780 Main St.). The winter market will also run Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.