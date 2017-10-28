Penticton and region haunted happenings

Dr. Frank’s Insanitorium is guaranteed to be bursting at the seems with blood-curdling screams and howls at 796 Eckhardt Ave. East opening night Saturday.

The “fun” will continue every night up to and including Halloween Tuesday. Those willing to submit themselves are asked to make a donation which will go to a special needs softball team.

A non-perishable food item would also be nice which will go to the Salvation Army Food Bank. Game time at the LaFlamme’s residence is 7 to 10 p.m. each night except Halloween when it will be 7 to ?

Other Halloween events locally include the annual Haunted Hotel and Haunted Mini Golf event at LocoLanding Adventure Park Oct. 27 to Oct. 30. The child-friendly portion runs from 5 to 7 p.m. and after that, until 10 p.m., visitors are warned to be prepared to scream. The 1,300-square feet of terror is guaranteed to leave you trembling according to organizers. The 18 holes of mini golf will also have horrors lurking around every corner.

On Oct. 28 and 28 Princess Margaret Secondary School Advisory Committee is hosting its annual Haunted House fundraiser. Show time is 5 to 9 p.m.

Dr. Frank is missing

On Oct. 28, the library will also host, A Mystery in the Library. His majesty, King Henry the Eighth has disappeared. Now it is up to the other literary characters in the library who leave their books at night after the library has closed to discover what happened to him and solve the mystery before 10 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Event starts at 7 p.m. Must be 19-plus to attend. Cost is $20 per person. For more info visit www.pentictonlibrary.ca/event/mystery-library.

Oliver Parks and Recreation presents Scareview on Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. Carnival games, family activities, free popcorn, DJ dance party and more at the Oliver Community Centre. Admission is by donation and children 12 and under must be accompanied by their parents.

The 259 Air Cadets have once again created a spooky haunted house, with more rooms and a photo booth on Halloween night. The house, located at 400 Nelson Ave., will be open Oct. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m., Oct. 29 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Minimum donation of $2 is required.

On Halloween night this year will be Nightmare on Front Street starting with a costume parade at 4 p.m. starting at Valley First Credit Union and continues with a party until 6 p.m. Included in the fun will be trick or treating at various businesses, a graveyard by Starbucks and voting for the most popular pumpkin. Prizes will also go to the most original costume, best themed group and best dressed pet. Hot chocolate and hot dogs will be available by donation.

Also on Oct. 31 is the Family Friendly Halloween Party at the Nest & Nectar at the Cannery Trade Centre from 5 to 8 p.m. Treats and activities, door prizes, buffet style appetizers and silent auction. Tickets are $12 for an adult and $5 per child 10 years and under. Event is a fundraiser for the South Okanagan Similkameen Mental Wellness Society.

Cherry Lane Shopping Centre will also hosting its annual trick or treat event on Oct. 31 at participating businesses displaying balloons from 3 to 5 p.m.