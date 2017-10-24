Pedestrian struck on Fraser Highway

Crews attended the scene of an accident on Fraser Highway Tuesday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The victim, suffering from a head injury, was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital. Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Fraser Highway Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 23900 block of Fraser Highway. Township of Langley fire crews arrived to find a man unconscious in the roadway with an apparent head injury.

Air ambulance was dispatched, but the victim was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital by ground ambulance.

A white Dodge Ram pickup truck was stopped at the scene with a smashed in windshield. RCMP closed Fraser Highway while the ICARS team investigated.

– Files from Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services