Pedestrian struck on Fraser Highway

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Fraser Highway Tuesday evening.
The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 23900 block of Fraser Highway. Township of Langley fire crews arrived to find a man unconscious in the roadway with an apparent head injury.
Air ambulance was dispatched, but the victim was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital by ground ambulance.
A white Dodge Ram pickup truck was stopped at the scene with a smashed in windshield. RCMP closed Fraser Highway while the ICARS team investigated.
More to come
– Files from Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services