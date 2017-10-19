Pedestrian safety enhanced

It will be a lot safer for anyone walking along a stretch of Greater Vernon road.

The shoulder on one side of Pottery Road has been widened for half-a-kilometre from the Vernon boundary to Hillview Elementary School.

“It will be a safe corridor for pedestrians,” said Mike Macnabb, BX-Silver Star director and the representative for the Hillview school area.

“This is good news for the community that we can encourage pedestrians and cycling.”

There have been numerous concerns over the years about pedestrians having to use a narrow shoulder along the busy road, especially when some vehicles exceed the posted speed limit.

Macnabb provided $82,000 towards the project and it was matched by the Ministry of Transportation, while the City of Vernon was contracted to do the work.

“It’s a good example of a partnership,” said David Sewell, Regional District of North Okanagan chief administrative officer.

Macnabb admits there are other issues with narrow shoulders in his electoral area.

“I want to keep pushing these widenings where it makes sense,” he said.