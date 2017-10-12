Passion for fishing leads to fines

Shuswap man breaches fishing prohibition two weeks before it was to end.

An inability to ‘just say no’ to fishing has led to hundreds of dollars in fines for a Shuswap man.

Twenty-six-year-old Brady James Hareuther of Gardom Lake was in BC Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on Sept. 26 for being unable to wait two weeks to fish in his favourite spots in the Enderby area.

Judge Dennis Morgan described him as “someone who loves fishing… and is finding it amazingly difficult to stay away from it.”

Hareuther had been charged previously under the Fisheries Act with ‘foul-hooking salmon,’ the judge said, a term that means hooking a fish on parts of the body other than its mouth. A sports fishing website states that accidently foul-hooking can be common if fishing is done in a stream during salmon season.

The judge pointed out that Hareuther was allowed to fish, just not in certain areas. He had already paid more than $600 in fines.

This time, he apparently couldn’t wait two weeks.

“You only had two weeks to go and your probation would have ended. You had a warning but ignored it. Now you can’t fish for another 18 months… This is a big hit for you but you have to take the Fisheries laws seriously.”

Hareuther was fined $750 and is now prohibited for an additional 18 months from fishing in the Mabel Lake, Shuswap River and Shuswap Lake systems.