Parksville plastic bag survey now online

Citing environmental reasons, the City of Parksville has released a public survey to gather input on the potential of a citywide ban on the use of single-use plastic carryout bags.

City staff was directed by city council during its regular meeting Sept. 18 to compile the survey, following a motion by Coun. Kirk Oates. Oates, citing bans or proposals in other municipalities, said the public should weigh in on the issue before council makes any decisions on adoption a ban.

“I see this as something that’s going to come on our radar sooner than later,” Oates said. “I wouldn’t mind taking the temperature of the public on what their thoughts are on a city-wide ban on the use of plastic bags.”

The purpose of the city’s online survey, which was announced last week, is to gather information and opinions from residents and retailers on the use of single-use plastic carryout bags. It will also help determine if there is support for a city-wide ban on plastic bags.

A link to the survey is located on the home page of the City’s website, and is available directly at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Parksville. The survey should take less than ten minutes to complete, city communications director Deb Tardiff said in a written news release.

The Parksville & District Chamber of Commerce has already released its own online survey regarding plastic bag usage to member businesses.

The city’s survey includes questions for both residents and business owners in the City of Parksville. The city said it appreciates the time taken by residents to answer the survey, adding that the information provided will inform council’s ultimate decision. Feedback from the surveys will be used only for the purpose of research and information will be treated confidentially.

The survey closes on November 30 and results will be provided to council and to Parksville residents in December. Should residents prefer, paper copies of the survey may be obtained from City of Parksville offices at 100 Jensen Avenue East.

Should you wish additional information or have questions about the survey, please contact Deb Tardiff at dtardiff@parksville.ca or 250954-3073.

— With files from City of Parksville