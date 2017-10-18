Parking disrupted at Mountain Elementary as portables move in

'These would be great days to carpool,' school says

Two new portables will be installed at Mountain Elementary over the next week. File photo

Parents are being warned about parking changes at Mountain Elementary School while two portable classrooms are installed.

There will be no parking allowed, except for possible 15-minute drop-offs in the school’s rear lot near the soccer field on Oct. 18 and 23. Parents are asked to follow signs and directions from people in orange vests.

“These would be great days to carpool!” a post on the school’s website says.

Abbotsford’s school district has ordered several new portables in recent months, as it creates new classroom spaces to meet class composition requirements resulting from a Supreme Court of Canada ruling.

