Overdue boaters safe after unexpected adventure up the Alberni Inlet

Two adults and a child spent the night camping after being stranded

China Creek Marina is located down the Alberni Inlet from the City of Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

A trio of boaters – two adults and a child – spent an unexpected night camping on the shore of the Nahmint River after they were reported overdue from a day trip on the Alberni Inlet.

On Monday at 9:46 p.m. Port Alberni RCMP received a report of three overdue boaters.

The boaters had departed China Creek Marina for a day trip in a 20-foot boat. When they failed to return home as planned, family members reported them missing to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and to the RCMP.

RCMP resources, coast guard resources and a number of private vessels assisted in the search.

At approximately 2:10 a.m. the next day, the coast guard made contact with the missing boaters, who had gone up the Nahmint River and were stranded when the tide changed. They camped out, were safe and in good health.

They have now all safely returned home, an RCMP spokesperson said.

