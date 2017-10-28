Overdoses, shooting, LGBT education â€” Week in Review for Oct. 28

Five fatal overdoses; a brazen rush-hour shooting; an LGBT educator defends school presentations, and more.
This is the Abbotsford News Week in Review for Oct. 28.
‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford
UPDATE: Suspect still at large following brazen daylight shooting in Abbotsford
Abbotsford school didn’t properly notify parents of SOGI presentation, father says
Homeless say drop-in centre should be located in historic downtown: survey
Trial date set for man charged with double stabbing at Abbotsford high school
Husband pleads guilty in relation to 2009 killing of Kulwinder Gill
VIDEO: Watch Abbotsford landmark water tower come down
Serious multi-vehicle crash in Abbotsford
- VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Fraser Valley Throwdown 2017