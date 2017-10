100+ concerned residents of Creston turned out for a meeting on Wednesday night

Higher taxes, and postponing of the referendum till after the new year were topics of discussion.

Future meetings will be held at Jimmy’s Banquet Room

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Wednesday November 8, 2017

Time: 6:30 pm

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Stay tuned for more.