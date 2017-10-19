Original art auction commemorates Okanagan Centre Fire

Alex Fong original piece 'Any Way the Wind Blows' to commemorate the July 2017 Okanagan Centre Fire

The Okanagan Centre fire in Lake Country this summer is something that residents will not soon forget.

The fire destroyed eight homes in the district and disrupted many lives when it broke out July 15.

Now Lake Country winery Ex Nihilo Vineyards is holding an auction to raise money for the B.C. Fire Fund. An original artwork by Alex Fong, valued at $5,500, is being auctioned off to commemorate the fire and raise money.

When the fire struck, Ex Nihilo was hosting a concert with Barney Bentall, wine, food, friends when non-stop water bombers, retardant planes, smoke, and black plumes took over, indicating the tragic loss of neighboring homes and surroundings.

Ex Nihilo says it feels compelled to help BC fire victims and to help build the BC Fires Fund to be ready for future events and will be auctioning off an original piece of art work done by Alex Fong commemorating the fire and the response from the community.

“Art has always been prominent at Ex Nihilo, the winery was named after a sculpture and is now home to Creatio Gallery featuring local artists.,” stated proprietors Decoa and Jeff Harder, who have long been admirers of Fong’s work, and felt that his style of art would best portray the yin and yang beauty and surreal feeling of the evening.

The painting was unveiled at Ex Nihilo’s Harvest Dinner on Oct. 14 with 100 per cent of the winning bid going to the BC Fire Fund of the Canadian Red Cross.

Sealed bids can be received in person at the winery until Nov. 12, 2017.

Ex Nihilo is open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to view Any Way the Wind Blows. Alternatively, to place a bid please call the winery at 250 766 5522 or decoa@exnihilovineyards.com