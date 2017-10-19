Open fires allowed in Southeast Fire Centre

As of noon on Wednesday, category two and three open fires were once again permitted

BC Wildfire Service announced Wednesday morning that due to a decreased risk of wildfires, open burning would once again be permitted in the area.

Category two fires can include one to two burning piles, no larger than two meters high by three meters wide, or stubble or grass burning over an area smaller than 0.2 hectares.

Category three fires are any fires larger than two meters by three meters and can include three or more burning piles. The category also includes one or more burning windrows and stubble or grass burning over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

Those who want to light a category three fire need to obtain a burn registration number beforehand, though you’re not required to have one for a category two fire.

To obtain a burn registration number, call 1-888-797-1717 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Homeowners should take the following precautions when burning, according to B.C. Wildfire Service:

• Ensure that enough people, water and tools are on hand to control the fire and to prevent it escaping.

• Do not burn in windy conditions. The weather can change quickly and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

• Create a fireguard of at least one metre around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material.

• Never leave a fire unattended.

• Make sure that your fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before you leave the area for any length of time.

For more information on fire categories and burning regulations, visit www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/public-safety-and-emergency-services/wildfire-status/fire-bans-and-restrictions/ofr_poster_-_email_distribution_72dpi_no_bleeds.pdf.