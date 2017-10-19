Open burning start delayed

Over two months after it began, the campfire ban in Agassiz and Harrison has been lifted.

Because of the dry conditions in Summerland and the high fire hazard, the start of open burning season has been postponed.

Normally the open burning season begins on Oct. 15, but this year, it has been delayed until Nov. 1.

Summerland fire chief Glenn Noble said the fire danger rating is still at four, on a scale of one to five.

“It’s still really dry out there,” he said. “We haven’t received any significant rain since June.”

He added that the open burning season lasts for six months, so a two-week delay will have a minimal impact.

Open burning is regulated even after the burning season begins. Open burning is permitted on properties larger than two acres or 0.8 hectares in size. An open burning permit, issued by the Summerland Fire Department, is required.

For residential properties, open burning is not allowed at any time. Instead, yard waste is accepted free year-round at the Summerland Landfill. Those with curbside collection may have unlimited yard waste bags out on scheduled pickup days.