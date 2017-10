Police cleared the 160 Street and 32 Avenue intersection by 8:50 a.m. Friday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A two-vehicle collision at 32 Avenue and 160 Street Friday morning snarled traffic for a time, but was not as serious as initially believed.

Police were called to the intersection just after 7:30 a.m.

According to Surrey RCMP, one driver was taken to hospital. Cause of the collison remains under investigation.

The road was reopened by 8:50 a.m. Friday morning.