One person ejected from vehicle during multi-car collision in Surrey

The person was transported to hospital in critical condition. Four others suffered minor injuries

A multi-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon has sent one person to hospital in critical condition.

Just before 2:00 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of 64th Avenue and 124th Street.

When they arrived, they discovered that one person had been ejected from their vehicle. The person transported to the hospital by ambulance and remains in critical condition.

According to Surrey RCMP, four other individuals were transported to hospital to treat minor injuries.

The intersection is currently closed while police investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the

Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact

Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.