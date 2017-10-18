Officials lift open burning ban

The Southeast Fire Centre has announced that open burning will be permitted throughout the region, due to a decreased risk of wildfire in the region, effective Wednesday, Oct. 18, at noon.

B.C. Wildfire Service Forest fire crew packs up at the end of a day’s work. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.

The Southeast Fire Centre has announced that open burning will be permitted throughout the region, due to a decreased risk of wildfire in the region, effective Wednesday, Oct. 18, at noon.

Anyone wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1 888 797-1717 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. A burn registration number is not required to light a Category 2 open fire.

A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online.

Homeowners are encouraged to take the following precautions with any outdoor burning activities:

• Ensure that enough people, water and tools are on hand to control the fire and to prevent it escaping.

• Do not burn in windy conditions. The weather can change quickly and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

• Create a fireguard of at least one metre around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material.

• Never leave a fire unattended.

• Make sure that your fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before you leave the area for any length of time.

Local governments may have their own burning restrictions in place, so people should always check with local authorities before lighting any fire of any size.

Anyone who lights, fuels or uses a Category 2 or Category 3 open fire must comply with the Environmental Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation. The act requires individuals to check local venting conditions prior to lighting a fire and ensure that conditions are favourable for burning. Local venting conditions can be obtained by calling 1 888 281-2992 or going online.

The Southeast Fire Centre encompasses the area extending from the United States border in the south to Mica Dam in the north and from the Okanagan Highlands or Monashee Mountains in the west to the B.C.-Alberta border in the east. The Southeast Fire Centre includes the Selkirk Natural Resource District and the Rocky Mountain Natural Resource District.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go online.