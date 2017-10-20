Off-duty officer, store staff struck in South Surrey altercation

Surrey RCMP officers pulled multiple boxes of footwear out of a vehicle in front of Mark’s at 2425 160 St. Friday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

An off-duty officer’s efforts to thwart a suspected thief led to a scuffle that ended with the arrest of a woman in South Surrey’s Grandview Corners Friday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the shopping centre – located at 160 Street and 24 Avenue – at approximately 12:30 p.m. Five police vehicles surrounded another vehicle outside of the Mark’s store (2425 160 St.) and officers could be seen bringing boxes of shoes and boots from a vehicle into the store.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann later told Peace Arch News that the scuffle ensued when the off-duty officer tried to arrest a female he suspected of theft outside of the store.

“She started a fight,” Schumann said of the suspect.

Store staff and the off-duty officer were all struck in the altercation, Schumann said.

Schumann did not have further details of the arrested individual; a woman who appeared to be in her 40s was seen in the back of a police car at the scene.