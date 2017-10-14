October is Community Living Month in Creston

Mayor Ron Toyota and the Creston Town Council have declared October 2017 as Community Living Month in Creston.

October 2017 marks the 19th Community Living Month in British Columbia, an annual celebration of inclusion and a time to raise awareness of people with developmental disabilities as fully participating members of our society. It is also time to recognize the people, businesses and organizations who show their commitment to making B.C.’s communities and businesses more inclusive.

Creston is a wonderful place for persons with disabilities to live because they have many opportunities to be included, supported and respected. They have opportunities for active sports through Creston Special Olympics and participation in many activities at the Community Complex. Kootenay Employment Services is dedicated to inclusive employment, they know that it benefits the community as a whole. Cresteramics, Creston and District Society for Community Living and Spectrum Farms all offer day programs including supported employment for their members. Creston schools have partner programs that include our members which benefits everyone involved.

Thank you to Creston Town Council, Mayor Ron Toyota and Town of Creston administrative staff for proclaiming October 2017 Community Living Month. Thank you to Creston for being a supportive, inclusive and respectful community.

Terry Nowak

Chair, Kootenay Community Council

Community Living BC