Oak Bay police introduce bike registry

Oak Bay police offers its first bike registry program to aid in returning found stolen bicycles.

“Oak Bay is a very safe community,” says Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “While some may view bike theft as minor crime, the victims certainly don’t see it that way and I can assure you that the Oak Bay Police don’t see it that way either.”

Police hope to see residents register their bikes. Then, in the unlikely event a bike is stolen, it helps the department return it and assist us in identifying it as stolen property to potentially charge the person in possession of it.

“We recognize that a bike registry will not completely prevent bike thefts but this is yet another tool in our toolbox,” Bernoties said.

Police exhibit lockers also tend to fill with bikes by year’s end. Currently, they go to auction or donation but Oak Bay Police Department would rather return them to rightful owners. Neighbouring police agencies can also search the registry when suspected stolen bikes are recovered

Visit the Oak Bay Police Department at 1703 Monterey Ave. to register your bike or call 250-592-2424 for more information.