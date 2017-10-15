Oak Bay police host public meetings to prioritize strategies

Meetings are set for Monterey Recreation Centre (2 to 3 p.m.) and Uplands school (6 to 7 p.m.)

The Oak Bay Police Department is currently consulting with residents, partners, and those who frequent Oak Bay to determine its policing priorities. The five-year plan expires come December and a key component to crafting the 2018-2022 document is public input.

They started the process with an online survey.

“We’re so pleased that 653 people took the time to answer our survey,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “There’s a great deal of valuable community feedback.”

The next step, to garner further input, includes a pair of public meetings on Oct. 30.

“We hope we’ll get a good turnout for our community meetings,” Bernoties said. “We’ll add to the information the surveys provided.”

Meetings are set for Monterey Recreation Centre (1442 Monterey Ave.) from 2 to 3 p.m. and Uplands school (3461 Henderson Rd.) from 6 to 7 p.m. Residents can meet local police leadership, learn about policing in the community and hear about the results of the online survey.

“We booked one location in north Oak Bay and one at the rec. centre as we want to be accessible to anyone interested,” Bernoties said. “We’ll begin the meetings with a brief presentation on policing in Oak Bay and try to answer questions.”

There is no need to register.

