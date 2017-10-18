North Westside water advisories issued

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued precautionary water quality advisories for residents served by the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems.

The advisories affect more than 280 properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision off Westside Road and 265 properties in the Westshore Estates subdivision off Westside Road.

Due to power outages affecting the areas, reservoirs for the two systems have not been able to be refilled. When power is restored, there is the possibility customers will experience higher than normal turbidity levels due to the disturbance in the system. Interior Health has been contacted and roadside sign notices will be in place in each area advising of the advisories.

“As a precaution we recommend that Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water customers follow Interior Health guidelines, especially for those with weakened immune systems, the elderly, children and those wishing additional precautions,” said Bruce Smith, RDCO communications officer.

“All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.”

The precautionary water quality advisories will continue until further notice.