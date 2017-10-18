North Westside parks closed

The spring flood damage took its toll on several regional and community parks in the region.

In the North Westside area, Fintry Community Park access (boat launch) and Killiney Beach Community Park remain closed while Lake Country’s Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour Regional Park is open with restricted capacity.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we work through the process to fund repairs and reopen these parks, getting them back to the shape they were in before the unprecedented flood waters severely damaged them,” said Bruce Smith, Regional District of Central Okanagan communications officer.

“Due to the complexity and amount of work required, it’s estimated that complete repairs may take in the order of 12 to 18 months.”