North Westside burning begins

Open burning season in the North Westside area is underway when air quality and venting conditions are good.
Eligible property owners must obtain a burning permit from their local fire department. Those eligible to burn within the Westside may call the regional district at 250-469-6223 to obtain a permit. Long distance collect calls are accepted weekdays only between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., excluding holidays.
Before lighting any fire, property owners with a valid permit must call the toll-free Outdoor Burning Hotline: 1-855-262-2876 (BURN) to determine if open burning is allowed on a particular day.
Both the venting and air quality conditions must be good in order for burning to occur within Central Okanagan fire jurisdictions. This information will also be at regionaldistrict.com/airquality.