North Delta crime beat: week of Oct. 5

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department.

If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• Oct. 5, 11:16 a.m., 11800-block 93rd Ave.: Complainant had their unlocked vehicle, parked in front of their residence, entered sometime overnight. Once inside the vehicle, the suspects located keys to another vehicle parked in the driveway, which was then stolen. The stolen vehicle is described as a 2008 Dodge Charger.

• Oct. 5, 2:58 p.m., 800-block Derwent Way: A business reported that suspects had used bolt cutters to cut off a padlock to a shed located on the property. A Mitsubishi pressure washer valued at $200 was stolen.

• Oct. 7, 5:44 a.m., 10800-block 85B Ave.: Complainant reported noticing two suspects pushing a bicycle on the street and then observing the vehicle in the driveway being entered by both of the suspects. Two bottles of wine were stolen from the vehicle, which had been left unlocked.

• Oct. 7, 9:32 a.m., 9400-block Dawson Cres.: Complainant reported their vehicle parked on the street was entered sometime overnight and two Canadian passports were stolen. The vehicle had minor scratches on the top of the driver’s door where it appeared entry was made.

• Oct. 7, 2:34 p.m., 11900-block 89A Ave.: Complainant reported that sometime overnight their vehicle was entered and rummaged through. Items stolen include Ray-Ban sunglasses, a power cord and the vehicle’s insurance papers. No damage to the vehicle, which was possibly left unlocked.

• Oct. 8, 6:09 p.m., 10300-block Nordel Crt.: Complainant left their vehicle parked at the forum and when they returned found the driver’s side door lock had been punched. The vehicle was rummaged through and $100 worth of used clothing was stolen.

• Oct. 8, 6:14 p.m., 10300-block Nordel Crt.: Report from complainant that they left their vehicle parked at the forum and when they returned they found the driver’s side door lock had been punched. Items stolen from the vehicle include $200 worth of new clothes and a pair of sunglasses valued at $600.

• Oct. 8, 6:40 p.m., 10300-block Nordel Crt.: Complainant reported their vehicle had been broken into while parked at the forum. Point of entry was the driver’s side door which had the lock punched. Stolen from the vehicle was a work bag containing $1,000 in cash, numerous business receipts and a TD Bank mobile debit/credit terminal.

• Oct. 8, 6:45 p.m., 8400-block 108th St.: Complainant reported that someone had accessed the unlocked garden shed on their property and stolen a green Ryobi gas trimmer valued at $150.