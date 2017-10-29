North Delta Crime Beat: week of Oct. 19

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department.

If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• Oct. 19, 9:05 a.m., 10500-block Delsom Cres.: An employee of a business reported their work vehicle had been broken into sometime in the early morning. Police investigated and found the passenger side door lock had been removed to gain access to the truck cab. Items stolen include a blue Adidas backpack with business receipts and gas cards. All the gas cards were immediately cancelled.

• Oct. 19, 12:51 p.m., 11700-block 92nd Ave.: Complainant reported their vehicle was stolen from their driveway sometime overnight. The vehicle is described as a white Ford F-350 diesel full-size truck with work tools and rebar in the back. The vehicle was added to the police computer database.

• Oct. 21, 4:26 a.m., 8800 120th St.: Police located a suspect in the driver’s side of a vehicle left in the parking lot of a business. When police approached the suspect attempted to flee on a bicycle. The suspect was taken into custody and found to be in breach of court conditions, which included not touching a vehicle without the rightful owner present. The suspect was transported to cells to be held for a show cause hearing.

• Oct. 21, 6:23 a.m., 10600-block Westside Dr.: Complainant reported that sometime late in the afternoon someone had smashed the passenger side window of their vehicle parked outside their home. A black gym bag containing men’s sports clothing was stolen.

• Oct. 21, 9:19 a.m., 9300-block Forest Way: Complainant reported that their vehicle parked in their driveway was broken into sometime overnight and a pair of shoes and chargers worth $200 were stolen. Police attended and found the back passenger window was pulled out to gain access to the vehicle.

• Oct. 21, 9:20 a.m., 10700-block Westside Dr.: Complainant reported someone had entered their unlocked vehicle and stolen an Adidas gym bag containing clothing. The suspects then entered the open garage and stole golf clubs, a Makita power drill and a Dewalt electric drill.

• Oct. 21, 9:45 a.m., 9400-block 116th St.: Complainant reported an attempt was made to steal their vehicle which was parked on the street outside their residence. Suspects damaged both the door locks and the ignition. Vehicle was towed from the scene to ICBC.

• Oct. 21, 10:24 a.m., 8100 Wiltshire Pl.: Complainant reported unknown suspects had entered their vehicle sometime overnight. Access was gained to the vehicle by smashing the passenger side window. The complainant’s black zipper wallet containing their driver’s license and bank and credit cards was stolen.

• Oct. 21, 12:00 p.m., 8500-block River Rd.: Complainant reported the theft of a kicker boat motor from a boat storage unit. The motor is described as a 9.9 hp Yamaha Kicker. Motor was added to the police computer database as stolen.

• Oct. 21, 6:50 p.m., 7100-block 120th St.: The loss prevention officer of a business requested police assistance for a suspect being held for a possible theft. Police attended and found the suspect to be breaching court-ordered conditions. The suspect was arrested, chartered and transported to police cells to be held for a show cause hearing.

• Oct. 21, 7:17 p.m., 8200-block 110th St.: Complainant reported their vehicle was stolen from their driveway sometime overnight. The vehicle is described as a green 1996 Ford Taurus with no license plates attached. The vehicle was added to the police computer database.

• Oct. 22, 10:39 a.m., 11600-block 80th Ave.: Complainant reported that someone attempted to break into their vehicle parked in the driveway in the backyard of their residence. Upon arriving home late in the evening, the resident found someone in a black hoodie attempting to break into the vehicle. Entry to the vehicle was not gained and the suspect fled by jumping the fence.