North Delta Crime Beat: week of Oct. 11

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department.

If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• Oct. 11, 2:00 p.m., 1000-block Cliveden Ave.: An employee of a business reported a vehicle left in the company’s parking lot was entered sometime overnight and the catalytic converter stolen. Converter was worth approximately $300.

• Oct. 12, 5:36 p.m., 7100-block 120th St.: Police responded to a report of a theft/shoplifting in progress. Police located the suspect in the parking lot. Police seized several stolen items from the suspect and returned them to the store. Possible charges pending.

• Oct. 12, 5:23 p.m., 7600-block 112th St.: Complainant left their bicycle locked in the bike rack at the school and when they returned the bike was gone. The bicycle is described as a GT Aggressor Sport bike.

• Oct. 12, 5:35 p.m., 7300-block 120th St.: A citizen contacted the police indicating they had spotted their friend’s stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a business. Police attended and found a suspect sitting in the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle. The suspect was arrested, transported to the police station and was later released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

• Oct. 13, 6:00 p.m., 7800-block 112th St.: A volunteer at the aquatic centre reported they had accidentally left their iPhone 7 on a bench in the changing room and when they returned to retrieve the phone it was gone. An attempt to use the “Find My iPhone” app was not successful. Phone was added to the police computer database as stolen.

• Oct. 13, 11:37 a.m., 7000-block 120th St.: A business contacted the police indicating a person had stolen four bottles of liquor valued at $500. Police attended but the suspect had fled prior to their arrival.

• Oct. 15, 6:50 a.m., 600-block Derwent Way: While patrolling the business area, police saw that the fence of a business had been cut. Investigation confirmed a break-and-enter had occurred, with a second fence being cut and $1,000 worth of rims and a Kicker outboard motor stolen. Approximately $200 damage to fences.

• Oct. 15, 2:05 p.m., 11800-block Hwy. 10: A citizen contacted police indicating there was a vehicle in the parking lot of the park with a smashed rear window and numerous items in view including an iPad. Police attended and located the vehicle. It appears that no access was gained to the vehicle and the suspects were likely interrupted when the vehicle alarm went off. Owner later indicated several items were stolen including a Canadian passport, Samsung cell phone and a Government of Canada cheque.

• Oct. 15, 2:00 p.m., 111800-block Hwy. 10: Complainant reported they had left their vehicle in the parking lot of the park while they went for bike ride. When they returned the window in the rear slider door had been smashed and a black Swiss Gear brief case with papers and books stolen. The vehicle was not entered as the suspects reached in through the smashed window to retrieve the briefcase.

• Oct. 15, 10:00 a.m., 11400-block 95A Ave.: Complainant reported their vehicle parked in the driveway of their residence was entered through an unlocked door sometime in the night. Items stolen include RayBan sunglasses, a cheque and $40 cash.

• Oct. 15, 6:14 p.m., 7000-block 120th St.: The loss prevention officer at a business observed a customer select and conceal a package of steaks and then leave the store without offering payment. The goods were recovered outside the store but an attempt to arrest the suspect was unsuccessful, with the suspect fleeing from the scene prior to police attendance.