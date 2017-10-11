No one should go hungry, Support your local Food Bank

When it comes to the basics, food is at the top of the list. While most of us are fortunate to have enough to eat, not everyone is so lucky.

Food Bank Canada says that children make up over a third of those who rely on meals from Canadian food banks.

This year Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is running its 14th year of their ‘Drive Away Hunger’ campaign. The launch coincides with Hunger Awareness Week. From Sept. 6 until Oct. 13, 2017, FCC employees, volunteers and partners from communities across Canada will be collecting food and funds, with 100% of the proceeds going to Canadian food banks.

Anyone can join the drive by dropping off a food or cash donation at your nearest Food Bank. Or go to www.fcc-all—proposals1.sponsor.com to:Make an online donation to a food bank of your choice.

Register your school and collect food with students.

Become a partner. Raise food and funds with your business or organization.

Annual FSJ Food Bank fundraiser

Fort St. James Food Bank volunteers are hosting their annual Fundraiser Dinner on Sat., Oct. 14 at 5:00 p.m. at FSJ High School (old gym). Admission is by donation. The menu is Beef dip and Caesar salad followed by desserts, tea, coffee & juices. Following dinner there will be a Live Auction, Silent Auction & Dollar Table.

“Please come out and support your local Food Bank,” says Alice Adams, “We are all volunteers so every dollar goes directly to the Food Bank.”

FSJ Food Bank is always needing volunteers to help out on the third Tuesday and/or Wednesday of every month. On the Tues. they pack boxes to give to clients on Wed. Any help is gratefully accepted and appreciated. Call Alice 250-996-7365