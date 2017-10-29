No injuries in two-vehicle accident

A GMC truck was involved in an accident on Fairview Ave and Industrial Ave.S on Sunday afternoon. None of the passengers in the vehicles were injured as first responders were on scene.

No injuries were sustained during a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Fairview Avenue and Industrial Ave. S on Sunday afternoon. First responders were called on scene at 2:25 p.m. RCMP Const. Stetsko said one vehicle was headed west bound and the other east, when the driver failed to yield.

A witness traveling in the right hand lane behind the westbound vehicle (Ford), said the truck that hit was in the left lane when he and the passengers in the Ford had the green light.

“The other vehicle turned left in front of him. He didn’t have a chance,” a witness said.