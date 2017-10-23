No decision yet from Surrey council about controversial Hawthorne Park plan

UPDATE: The City of Surrey has not yet made a decision about Hawthorne Park. Council received a corporate report on Monday night and adjourned the matter to Nov. 6.

–––

The Hawthorne Park controversy could finally have a decision on Monday night.

The city controversially announced its plans to build a corridor through Hawthorne Park by adopting a bylaw to remove the protected status of the park.

SEE ALSO: Hawthorne Park opponents to deliver 10,000+ signatures to Surrey City Hall

A petition was passed around Surrey that received more than 11,000 signatures in the fall. However, the rules state that ten per cent of residents – more than 30,000 – needed to sign the petition to reject the bylaw.

Tonight, the city will hear the opposing group’s report, and a decision on Hawthorne Park could follow after that.

More to come.