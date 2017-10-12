New Shannon Lake Road Bridge opens in West Kelowna

Alternate route into West Kelowna's Shannon Lake neighbourhood open again with new bridge

Traffic is moving again over the Shannon Lake Road Bridge in West Kelowna.

The rebuilt bridge over McDougall Creek opened Thursday morning, the culmination of West Kelowna’s largest infrastructure project this year. The construction work has been ongoing since the summer.

The $1.55 million project included:

• Diversion and habitat protection of McDougall Creek

• Road realignment

• Sidewalk installation

• Complete bridge replacement

• Environmental monitoring

• Safety and materials testing and inspection

• Habitat restoration

The new bridge replaces the former decades-old structure that could no longer accommodate heavier traffic, such as fire trucks. The new bridge is designed to last more than 70 years, says the city.