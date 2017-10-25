New Remo evacuation order lifted

This photo of a sinkhole that opened up at Williams Creek bridge was posted on Facebook today.

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stkine has canceled the evacuation order for New Remo, declaring imminent danger due to rising flood waters has diminished at this time.

In the event that conditions change an Evacuation Alert or Order may be re-issued and the evacuation process will re-commence.

Emergency Support Services (ESS) declared a state of emergency due to the flooding in the regional district near Terrace.

Early this morning, at about 2 a.m., ESS helped evacuate 50 people out of New Remo because the water was rising so quickly, says Naomi Gourlay of ESS.

Search and rescue was called out. Fences were cut so cattle could get out.

Everyone was evacuated safely and a reception centre was set up to register people and hand out clothing, billeting and food as some people had to get out at the drop of a hat, said Gourlay.