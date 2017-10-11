New parking plan unveiled for KGH

Kelowna hospital changes its parking areas to offer convenience to patients and visitors

Kelowna General Hospital has a new parking plan, designed to reduce congestion and improve the overall parking experience at the hospital.

The changes take effect Thursday Oct. 12, 2017 and include:

• A new hospital-wide parking payment system will be installed to offer further convenience to patients and visitors using the public parking areas.

• All levels of the clinical academic campus parkade will now be dedicated to public parking.

• The Rose Ave. surface parking lot, which was previously dedicated to public parking, will now be reserved for staff member and physician parking only.

• The northwest corner lot on Abbott St. and Strathcona Ave. will be dedicated to staff pass-holders. Public parking directly in-front of the building will still be available.

• Carpool stalls for staff members will be relocated to the first level of the west parkade.

Interior Health says the changes will not have an impact on the overall number of parking stalls available for staff members, patients or visitors and new signs will be erected directing public and staff members in the affected areas.

Patients and visitors to the hospital will also see changes to the existing parking payment system which will transition to a pay-by-plate system rather than by stall number or displayed receipts. Additional parking pay stations will also be installed inside the Centennial lobby, the Interior Heart and Surgical Centre and in the emergency department.

The new payment system will offer the convenience of remaining indoors to perform transactions and extend time if required, at any one of the pay stations. For drivers with mobile devices, PayByPhone is a downloadable parking app that allows you to easily make payment or extend parking time without having to return to the pay stations.

Exemptions to paid parking requirements at Interior Health sites apply to patients, clients and visitors with identified extenuating circumstances based on medical or financial hardship and are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Parking passes for extended periods are available to visitors and patients by contacting Interior Health’s Parking Services directly at 1-855-491-6498.