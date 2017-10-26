New owner of Fas Gas has youth and experience

Jag Sumal, 20, new owner of the Fas Gas in Keremeos stands with manager Koby West and cousin Parmeet Brar.

Worried he wouldn’t be able to find a job after school, 19-year-old Jag Sumal decided to jump into owning his own business.

Sumal is the new owner of Fas Gas in Keremeos.

“It was a way to keep me in the community,” he said. “I’m currently going to school for a business degree and I don’t want to have to move to Penticton or Kelowna and Vancouver to find a suitable job.”

Sumal worked at the Fas Gas for five years while attending Similkameen Elementary Secondary School. With the help of his parents he bought the gas station at the end of September.

“We’re definitely going to keep it a Fas Gas. It’s good. It has a great loyalty program where you can get 3 cents a litre back.”

There’s some new faces at the gas station. Changes were made before Sumal took over.

“We’re really focussed on customer service. We have some ideas on some changes but really want to hear what our customers want too,” he said.

Sumal is currently going to Okanagan College in Kelowna. He works weekends at the gas station.

Koby West a longtime employee of the gas station is now the manager.

The Fas Gas is the only full-serve gas station in Keremeos.

“That’s really helpful for some of the elderly customers that maybe have mobility issues,” West said.

Sumal and West hope people who offer local products will come to the store and talk about the gas station carrying their wares.

“We offer local honey and local stuff and we hope that other people come in. Anyone that is making local stuff can come in and lets talk,’ he said.

The car and doggy wash are also going to stay operational. Fas Gas is also the only place in Keremeos that offers propane.