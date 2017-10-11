New equipment for Vanderhoof public works

New District of Vanderhoof grader - 2017 Finning CAT 140M Grader, cost $421,320, delivered September. Operated with two electro-hydraulic joysticks instead of a steering wheel. The left joystick controls steering, articulation, gears. The right joystick controls drawbar, circle and moldboard functions as well as electronic throttle control. Joystick lean angle mirrors the steer tires’ turning angle.Photo Fiona Maureen