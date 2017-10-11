Needles man gets time served for chainsaw incident

Man sentenced to time served in jail after pleading guilty to mischief and uttering threats.

A Needles man has been sentenced to time served in jail after pleading guilty to mischief and uttering threats, stemming from an incident last January in the community.

Alejandro Calderon received the sentence on Sept. 28 in a Nakusp courtroom.

Calderon was arrested last Jan 28. Police were called to a home near Needles after a neighbour complained a man had entered the property with a chainsaw and tried to cut down a hydro pole. Calderon was apparently upset about loud noise from a party taking place at the house.

People in the home managed to stop Calderon before he succeded in cutting down the hydro line, and called the police.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced by Judge Phillip Seagram to nine months, or time served. Calderon had been in jail since the incident but was released on bail Aug. 1.

Judge Seagram also handed Calderon a $500 fine and 18 months probation with several conditions, including a five-year firearms ban, non-contact orders and orders to attend counselling as directed by his probation officer, according to the Valley Voice newspaper.

Mischief charges stemming from an earlier incident at Needles were stayed.