Naramata students get fire smart

Lights, sirens, action.

A group of Naramata Elementary School students got a close up look at the workings of the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department Tuesday as part of the department’s Fire Prevention Week activities.

“This is just to show them what fire prevention is all about: let them feel and touch and ride in the trucks and see what a firefighter looks like. They’re very happy with that,” said Fire Chief Tony Trovao, who also talked to the kids about their responsibility in preventing fires and what to do in the case of an emergency. “Fire safety is always important, we don’t have many fires any more and there’s good reason for it: it’s because we do a great job fire prevention wise.The kids know about smoke detectors, what to do when they go off, changing batteries, stop drop and roll.

“It’s life safety also, not to play with matches, if they do get burned what to to, put their hand in cold water.

Emergency vehicles made a number of trips to and from the school carrying the young passengers to the fire hall and who then had an opportunity to watch a video about fire prevention and see a firefighter get suited up the same way he would in the event of an actual call.

fire video

Trovao added it’s also hoped the students will go home and talk about what they learned at the fire hall.

“That’s how the circle goes around. Sometimes parents need a refresher every once in awhile and they’re (children) more than happy to do that with their parents,” he said.

Part of the familiarization with firefighters and the reason they had a firefighter dress up in the self contained breathing apparatus, including mask, was to show kids while they look scary, they are there to help and not to be afraid.

After the presentation and demonstration the students were taken back to school in the trucks.

This Friday, one lucky student will have his or her name drawn for the honour of being chief for a day at Naramata.

It will include being picked up at home in a fire truck and taken to school, then a return trip afterwards.